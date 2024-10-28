Site logo

Mexico City Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

28/10/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH US
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH
Colapinto Williams NH NM
Ocon Alpine NH NM
Bottas Stake UH UM
Zhou Stake UH UM
Lawson RB NH NM NS
Perez Red Bull NH NM NM NS
Alonso Aston Martin UM
Albon Williams NM
Tsunoda RB NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Mexico City here.

