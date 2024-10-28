Mexico City Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Sainz Ferrari NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH US Hamilton Mercedes NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UH Colapinto Williams NH NM Ocon Alpine NH NM Bottas Stake UH UM Zhou Stake UH UM Lawson RB NH NM NS Perez Red Bull NH NM NM NS Alonso Aston Martin UM Albon Williams NM Tsunoda RB NM

