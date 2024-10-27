Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico - Alpine

Esteban Ocon:"It was a difficult and long race for us today. It is not easy to start from the very back and although we had a few fights to be able to move up to thirteenth place, the pace was not enough for us to reach the points.

"We have some work to do ahead of next weekend to understand where we can improve. There are a few days for us to work together for a better result in Brazil and we will aim to maximise everything we can there on another Sprint weekend where there are two opportunities to score points."

Pierre Gasly:"I'm very pleased with the point today. It's only one point - probably the best we could achieve - but it's satisfying as it's been a few races since we last scored and it shows that we are continuing to improve. After a strong Qualifying yesterday, it was important for us to confirm that with a reward, so I'm happy for the team that we got tenth place today. It was a close call at Turn 1. I felt some contact, then I saw Yuki [Tsunoda] go off, so certainly quite fortunate to escape from that. From there, we just drove our own race and focused on managing everything as best as we could. Next week, we go to São Paulo for another Sprint event. We have some work to do, especially our race pace, but I'm optimistic for another positive weekend."

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal:"It's nice to come away from Mexico City with a point and return to the top ten. Pierre drove a good race; we did not have the pace to challenge the Haas cars today. We took the opportunity to change components on Esteban's car, which meant he started from the pit lane running him long in the first stint and he did well to recover some places throughout the race. We were not as competitive in race trim as we were in Qualifying, so we have a bit of work to do in the coming races."