Official: Lawson replaces Ricciardo at RB

RB has confirmed that Liam Lawson will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda in the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas and for the remainder of the season.

Lawson has been a Red Bull reserve driver since 2022, making his Grand Prix debut in Zandvoort last year during Daniel Ricciardo's recovery period. His impressive five-race drive saw him score points for the Team, finishing ninth in the Singapore GP.

"Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us," said Laurent Mekies. "He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.

"Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam. He already knows the team well. He drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it'll be a natural transition.

"It's great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step. We're looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together."

In response to the news, Ricciardo took to social media.

"I've loved this sport my whole life," he posted on Instagram. "It's wild and wonderful and been a journey.

"To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you.

"It'll always have its highs and lows but it's been fun and truth be told I wouldn't change it. Until the next adventure."