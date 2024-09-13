Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "That's Friday done in Baku.

"It was a pretty solid day, and the pace seemed good. There's some polishing and tidying-up to do, but the potential is certainly there, which I'm happy with. Hopefully, we can find a little bit more in the car tomorrow and get into a good position in Qualifying. The track is still evolving and getting a lot quicker, so it's still a little bit difficult to know exactly what our pace is like, but it seems to be going in the right direction."

Lando Norris: "Today was a reasonable day. I found it a little difficult to get comfortable on track, and we've got some work to do on car balance overall, but we'll work hard tonight to put us in the best place for tomorrow. There's lots of potential so let's see what we can do."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "Leaving aside the usual red flags and yellow flags, which are pretty typical here in Baku, it's been a smooth and productive day of practice running. We've had a good look at the tyres, made progress on our set-up and we've acquired valuable information. Once again, the top four teams seem to be grouped within a tenth or two, which is going to make for a very interesting weekend. We'll work hard tonight to maximise our package and see where that leaves us for Qualifying tomorrow and Sunday's race."