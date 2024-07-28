Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
28/07/2024

Result of the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 44 1h 19:57.040
2 Hamilton Mercedes 44 + 0:00.526
3 Piastri McLaren 44 + 0:01.173
4 Leclerc Ferrari 44 + 0:08.549
5 Verstappen Red Bull 44 + 0:09.226
6 Norris McLaren 44 + 0:09.850
7 Sainz Ferrari 44 + 0:19.795
8 Perez Red Bull 44 + 0:43.195
9 Alonso Aston Martin 44 + 0:49.963
10 Ocon Alpine 44 + 0:52.552
11 Ricciardo RB 44 + 0:54.926
12 Stroll Aston Martin 44 + 1:03.011
13 Albon Williams 44 + 1:03.651
14 Gasly Alpine 44 + 1:04.365
15 Magnussen Haas 44 + 1:06.631
16 Bottas Stake 44 + 1:10.638
17 Tsunoda RB 44 + 1:16.737
18 Sargeant Williams 44 + 1:26.057
19 Hulkenberg Haas 44 + 1:28.833
Zhou Stake 5 + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap: Perez (Red Bull) 1:44.701 (Lap 44)

