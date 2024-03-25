Sainz under consideration at Red Bull?

Christian Horner hints that Carlos Sainz could be in line to finally make his move up to Red Bull's 'big team'.

Part of the Red Bull Junior Programme it was in 2013 that Sainz got his first taste of F1, driving both the Toro Rosso and Red Bull at the Young Driver Test at Silverstone.

Linked with Caterham for 2014, the Spaniard drove the Red Bull in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

In 2015 he partnered Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso and while the Dutchman was subsequently promoted to the 'big team', Sainz left midway through 2017 to join Renault after the French team released Jolyon Palmer early.

Two seasons at Renault were followed by another two at McLaren, where he partnered Lando Norris. Then in 2021 he was recruited by Ferrari.

The news that Lewis Hamilton is joining the Maranello outfit next season means that Sainz is a free agent, and though linked with Audi, which enters the sport in 2026, with all the nonsense going on at Red Bull it is understandable that the Spaniard should be linked with the Austrian team, be it to replace Sergio Perez or even Max Verstappen.

That said, there remains the vacancy at Mercedes, while countryman Fernando Alonso continues to tease about his future at Aston Martin.

Speaking after the Australian Grand Prix, Christian Horner admitted that a return to the Red Bull family could be on the cards should the need for a replacement arise.

"Yuki's a very quick driver, we know that," he told reporters, "but I think we want to feel the best pairing that we can in Red Bull Racing and sometimes you've got to look outside the pool as well.

"You've had a very fast unemployed driver win today," he said of Sainz. "The market is reasonably fluid with certain drivers...

"After all, Carlos is the only driver that's beaten Red Bull, so he appears to be our nemesis," he added, not only referring to the Melbourne victory, but the fact that the Spaniard was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last season.

"Look, based on a performance like that you couldn't rule any possibility out," said the Briton. "I think you just want to take the time and obviously Checo was compromised today. He's had a great start in the season too so we're not in any desperate rush."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Melbourne here.