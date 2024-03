We can put Red Bull under pressure, says Vasseur

As Ferrari scores its first 1-2 since Bahrain 2022, team boss Fred Vasseur believes the team can continue to put Red Bull under pressure.

Though he would be the first to admit that Max Verstappen's early retirement was a major factor in today's win, there is no denying that Ferrari has been strong all weekend, and perhaps the increasing pressure from the Maranello outfit is beginning to take its toll on the world champions.

"This weekend is good evidence that when we are putting everything together, and I'm not sure that we'll be able to do it every single weekend, but that when we are putting everything together, we can put them a little bit under pressure," said the Frenchman at race end.

"It's when they are under pressure that they will also have more mistakes," he continued, "that means that we have to continue in this direction.

"We were a bit disappointed yesterday after qualifying," he admitted, " because we had the feeling that we could have done a better job. But considering that the race was more based on the tyre management and tyre deg, it was not a drama."

Reflecting on Sainz' performance, he said: "For sure Jeddah was a tough weekend for Carlos, a tough weekend for the team. The recovery is mega. You have to keep in mind that two weeks ago he was in the hospital. I think even on Friday he was not 100% sure he'd be able to drive and after a couple of laps, he was on the pace. Now it's as if that never happened and he managed to stay focussed throughout, to round off a sensational weekend.

"Charles also produced a solid performance," said the Frenchman, "because, after a less-than-perfect qualifying, he had to manage the tyres, but he was able to fight back thanks to the performance he got from the car.

"He did really well in the first and last stints and the fastest race lap he picked up right at the end confirms the progress we have made in terms of tyre management."

"It was a really good race, I felt really good out there," Sainz subsequently told reporters. "I was lucky that I was more or less on my own. I could manage my pace, manage the tyres, manage everything.

"It wasn't the toughest race of all," he admitted. "From lap two when I was leading, I said with the pace I had yesterday that I knew I could get it done especially in clean air managing the tyres.

"Obviously the risk of a safety car or red flag here was always in the back of my mind," he admitted, "but luckily it was a clean race and not too much happened.

"I'm sorry for George there at the end," he added. "It looked like a big one. I hope he's okay. But I could still finish the race, win it and bring it home, a great feeling. I'm very happy, very proud of the team, happy to be in a one-two with Charles, it shows that the hard work pays off.

"Life sometimes is crazy," he laughed. "What happened at the beginning of the year, then the podium in Bahrain and the appendix, the comeback, the win. It's a rollercoaster!"

"Carlos has had an incredible weekend to come back after his surgery," said his teammate. "He has done an amazing race. He's done a better job all weekend, at least in qualifying and the race, and he deserved that victory.

"As soon as we stopped for the first time, for me it was clear," he added. "I'm really happy for him, I'm really happy for the team. First and second hasn't happened since Bahrain 2022, which are good memories that we have. It is amazing that we can do that. It feels good, mostly for the team of course."

Referring to his own race, he said: "In the first stint we had to protect from behind so we had to stop a bit earlier. I struggled a bit more on my second stint, I didn't manage the tyres well.

