Marko warns Ricciardo to up his game

Helmut Marko turns up the heat on Daniel Ricciardo, warning that the Australian "has to come up with something soon".

Drafted into AlphaTauri following the decision to drop Nyck de Vries after just ten outings last year, the popular Australian was sidelined after just two races after crashing during the second practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Returning for the United States Grand Prix, despite the support of much of the British media, Ricciardo's best result was in Mexico where he finished seventh.

Ironically, Liam Lawson, who had taken over Ricciardo's car in much the same way that Oliver Bearman was drafted in to replace Carlos Sainz last weekend, scored points in just his third outing.

Meanwhile, as the media dreamed of an all-Antipodean line-up for the Italian squad in 2024, Yuki Tsunoda raised his game and came within a hair's breadth of leapfrogging Williams in the Constructors' Championship.

In the opening two races of this season, Tsunoda has out-qualified Ricciardo at both events, and despite the senseless squabble over team orders in Bahrain, was only prevented from opening his points account in Jeddah by the doggedness of Haas and Kevin Magnussen.

Describing his lack of pace in qualifying in Jeddah as a mystery, Ricciardo admitted to making a mistake in the race which caused him to spin.

Despite other goings on with the Red Bull camp, at a time some were eyeing a return to the big team for Ricciardo, Helmut Marko has warned the Australian to raise his game, the clear inference being that much like de Vries was dropped last season, Liam Lawson is ready and waiting in the wings.

"There's a lot at stake this season for both Yuki and Daniel," writes Marko in his regular column for Speedweek. "Yuki's qualifying was very good, and Ricciardo has to come up with something soon.

"At least Tsunoda is very good in qualifying," he added. "Then they are in the points in the first stint, only to fall further behind afterwards. Whether they are putting too much strain on the tyres or there are other reasons is what you need to find out."

"The reason I'm staying optimistic is because I know that we had some things wrong," said Ricciardo, just days ahead of his home race. "With a good car and everything sorted, I know we can do a lot better.

"A painful three days," he admitted, "but I don't want it to take any confidence out of us.

"We have a week off now, and there will be a big push from everyone to get it right and make sure we have a good package for the next race. I know the team wants it as badly as I do. I'm excited to go back racing in Melbourne, so let's get ready for it."