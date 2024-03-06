Qiddiya circuit revealed

Details of the Qiddiya circuit at which the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held from 2028 have been revealed.

First impressions suggest that no superlative has been left unturned as the facility looks set to tick every single one of Formula One Management's boxes in terms of its wishes for the sport... and then some.

Located in the heart of Qiddiya City, the Speed Park Track will "blend functionality, state-of-the-art technology and unique customer experience", according to the press release, "and is poised to host an impressive roster of the world's most prestigious racing events".

The track will boast some of motorsport's most recognizable track design features, not least the "Blade" at turn one, an elevated section of the track that dramatically rises more than 20 storeys above the ground.

With no discernible run off area before the track plunges down again like a roller-coaster - and with a live music venue located beneath - surely only a cynic would ask what could possibly go wrong.

"The Speed Park Track will be a true embodiment of Qiddiya's power of play philosophy and will position Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and one of the world's leading motorsport venues," said Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company.

"Visitors and spectators will be treated to one of the most unique and immersive race experiences in the world with this pioneering track, designed by race drivers, for race drivers, ready to host some of the world's biggest motorsport events."

Designed by former driver Alex Wurz and Hermann Tilke, the track has been designed for drivers by drivers and "pushes boundaries to the extreme, featuring 21 corners and utilizing Qiddiya City's dramatic landscape to create over 108m of elevation gain per lap".

The track has multiple configurations with two distinctive sections including a street circuit section and the fast open track section which are fully integrated into Qiddiya's neighbouring attractions, bringing entertainment, sports and culture together.

Race fans "will enjoy one of the most thrilling and immersive race experiences in the world with multiple vantage points for fans and viewing terraces at the edge of and within the track. Adrenaline-fueled attractions, experiences, and events will also surround the circuit, blending the thrills of motorsports with the vibrancy of cultural and entertainment hubs - drawing on Qiddiya's power of play philosophy".

"To add to the excitement and unrivalled experience, the track will be seamlessly integrated with surrounding attractions, with the "Blade" turn rising above a music venue below and drivers racing alongside Falcon's flight, the world's tallest, fast rollercoaster located at the neighbouring Six Flags Qiddiya City. Sections of the track will also run alongside a water theme park located in the city."

According to Qiddiya's power of play concept, research shows that play is vital for human cognitive development, emotional expression, social skills, creativity, and physical health. Studies have demonstrated the positive effects of recreational activities on society, their ability to bridge differences between individuals, and enhance levels of empathy and social cohesion.

"The proposed new circuit at Qiddiya City looks set to be one of the most impressive facilities for motorsports worldwide," Tweeted Fernando Alonso in reaction to the press release. "With high-speed thrills, incredible elevation, immersive attractions and experiences that'll excite the fans like never before."

All of which suggests that the Spaniard has already made his decision and will have retired before the circuit makes its 2028 debut.

Indeed, if this is the future... he may not be alone.

All images Qiddiya Media