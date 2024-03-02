Bahrain Grand Prix: Race team notes - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "We were not quite good enough for points today. I struggled a lot at the beginning of the race with the used soft tyres because there was a pretty poor grip off the line.

"In the middle stint with the hard tyres, we got a little bit more pace, but I anyway felt that I was struggling. In the end, the new soft compound was a lot better. We finally extracted some pace and were catching the pack. At that point, I got a little stuck behind other cars and I lost the grip on the tyres. The call for the drivers' swap was quite expected and came with no surprise. Before the race, we obviously talked with the team about strategy plans, and it was highly likely I was going to finish the race with a new set of soft tyres after starting the race with a used set. It is what it is, and let's turn the page now. I've got an idea of what we can do to be better, so I've some confidence in going racing next week in Jeddah."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I think I was doing quite well within the points until about halfway through the race when I felt it was slipping away from us. We weren't fighting for points at that time, so we'll have to review everything during our post-race analysis and learn from it for the future. It's race one, so there's still lots of time to understand. In general, there's still a lot we can take away from this weekend, the mechanics did a great job with all our pitstops, and if there is anything we could do better strategy-wise, we'll review and improve for Saudi."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "A frustrating race in many ways. We need to go through the data and review points in the race where we could have maybe taken advantage of our closest competitors. Daniel was struggling a bit with his car balance in the first couple of stints, and we need to understand the factors influencing this. Daniel did make good use of his soft compound tyre in the final stint to get himself back to the group, but overtaking was not easy, and he ran out of laps to move forward. Yuki's car balance was better and his pace was looking pretty reasonable in the first phases of the race, running well in the middle group and looking after his tyres quite well. However, we need to review in detail the middle phase of the race, including how Lance (Stroll) and Zhou (Guanyu) took advantage in the laps following the last round of stops. This cost some track positions, which we could not recover in the final part of the race, in this way missing the opportunity to fight for 10th place. In summary, the weekend has been solid, with the package able to perform reasonably well in the midfield battle, but we can't help thinking we have not managed to extract everything from tonight's race, so we leave Bahrain disappointed. There is a lot of work to do between now and next week's race in Saudi Arabia, but at the same time, with it being so soon, we also have the opportunity to react and apply our learning from this event quickly."

Laurent Mekies (Team Principal): ''Overall, a tough Saturday where the midfield was tighter than ever. The fight for P11 was a hard one with eight cars involved at times! In the early stage of the race, we felt we could have had a good go at it, with Yuki doing a good job and driving up to P10. We lost a few positions as the race went on and struggled to pass our competitors in the final stage of the race. We had Daniel on a new set of soft tyres for that final stint and we swapped our cars to give ourselves a chance to overtake Kevin (Magnussen) and Zhou (Guanyu) but ultimately it was not enough, and we had to settle for P13 and P14. We know that it is only race one, but we will certainly review how we could have extracted more from our car and our pace today. There are more positives than negatives in our first weekend as Visa Cash App RB and everyone is pushing very hard in Faenza and Bicester. Any hundredths of a second gained in the midfield are going to make a significant difference.''

