Bahrain Grand Prix: Practice team notes - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a good day and good testing for us.

"We had our five minutes of fame in the morning, but as much as it was nice to see your name at the top, we knew not many teams put on the soft tyre compound in FP1 and that we'd get a true picture of where we're at this evening. During the day, it's sunny, so there's a lot to take into account for our strong FP1 result, but track conditions change so much at night. We made some adjustments after FP1, and I think there's a little more we can do, so I'm excited to get stuck into the data. I'm staying optimistic because we know some areas to find more time, and I feel if we put it all together, we can fight for Q3 tomorrow and points on Saturday. Let's see if we can crack into the top 10."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Today wasn't an easy day and we are not where we want to be yet. That's normal after the first day of Practice, so there's nothing to worry about. Even if making it to Q3 seems difficult at the moment, I'm confident we can turn things around in time for Qualifying tomorrow. We now have a lot of things to look at tonight, but our aim still remains to be inside the top 10 tomorrow, which would be great."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "Today was a fairly standard day for us. We looked fairly quick in the morning session because we took the soft tyre. We planned to run two sets of the medium and two of the soft compounds today to take one in each session, so we could have a baseline of the car at the end of FP1 to help us with our assessment and changes for FP2. We are reasonably happy with where things are at. We'll look closely at the changes we made, to understand why we were possibly less competitive in FP2. Overall, it was still a productive day during which we completed all the testing we had on our programme."