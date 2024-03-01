Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's a shame we missed out on Q3 by that little, but I'm happy with my performance.

"We struggled a lot yesterday, especially in FP2, but the team did a fantastic job of turning things around overnight, and the car felt good today. We're still in the process of understanding our car properly, but we're improving in each session, so we're happy with the progress. I think we maximised our package today, but the race is where points are scored, so we'll focus on tomorrow and do it again. The car is in a good place in the long run, so I'm feeling confident and excited to race again!"

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm not too happy with my performance tonight and a bit disappointed, to be honest. I think the weekend was going steadily and we were feeling fairly confident coming into qualifying. In the end, I never felt completely comfortable and felt like there was something I was struggling with during the lap, and therefore, didn't cross the line feeling like I'd done a good job. As for our car and pace, as you see where Yuki is, that's where we expected to be. Tonight was the least comfortable I felt so far this weekend, but going into the race, the approach to the track and car is different, and I've got more confidence going into tomorrow. I think there's still a chance for points."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "It's been a solid first qualifying session of the season for us. We were aiming for the top of the midfield and that's exactly what we achieved with Yuki in P11, and Daniel extremely close to him. Today has been the result of a good reaction from the whole team after the tough FP2 session yesterday. We expect tomorrow to bring a very close race which is always tricky with high tyre degradation. We are looking forward to seeing where we stand on both our race pace and tyre management and will be pushing to move both cars forward."