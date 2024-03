Bahrain Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We were dealing with issues on both cars from very early in the race and never really gave either driver an opportunity to push hard.

In close traffic, we were running the PUs at their temperature limits and we had to manage this carefully. Logan suffered with another electronic issue, which caused him to flat-spot his tyres and led to him changing the steering wheel at the pit stop. There are clearly issues that we need to rectify fully before next Saturday when we race in Jeddah.

As we saw yesterday, the midfield is very tight and had we done a better job today, there was an opportunity to race for points. Fortunately, we have a chance to come back straight away, resolve the issues and race better in Saudi Arabia.

Alex Albon: The car itself was okay but we're far behind. We had issues the whole race with things that if we had done more running in testing, we would've been able to avoid. We were overheating the entire race and were down on power, so hopefully we can take a look at the data and arrive in Jeddah in better shape. Our pace relative to the others is quite similar so that midfield battle is close and will be tough.

Logan Sargeant: It was frustrating as we had the steering wheel electronics issue yesterday in Qualifying and then it returned today, so the most important thing is that we need to understand the root cause of this and get it fixed going forward. We had a really good first lap and a great opening stint and made some good gains and it felt like it was coming to me before we had the issue. We were struggling a little with PU temp which meant I couldn't stay close to the cars ahead, so it was just a bit of a disappointing evening. There's nothing we can't fix, but we need to understand everything moving forward.