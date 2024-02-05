Williams reveals 2024 livery

Williams has unveiled the team's new livery for the car that will be driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in the upcoming season.

The striking blue livery, which links Williams' championship-winning heritage with its mission to return to the front of the grid, was revealed in the heart of New York City at Puma's Flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

The team also announced a new multi-year partnership with Komatsu, a leading manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry, and industrial heavy equipment. Komatsu is rekindling its relationship with Williams having enjoyed a successful partnership in the 1980s and 1990s, which included supplying gearbox components for the title-winning 1996 and 1997 cars.

The 2024 livery is a contemporary tribute to Williams' legacy, which includes nine constructors' titles, seven drivers' titles and 114 race wins. It will adorn the FW46 car, following the FW naming tradition introduced by team founder Sir Frank Williams.

The livery seamlessly blends past glory with future aspirations to make history again, featuring a vibrant colour transition from Heritage Navy Blue to New Era Williams. A red and white pinstripe, reflecting Williams' position as a British icon and inspired by historic cars from the 1985 FW10 driven by Nigel Mansell and Keke Rosberg to the 1997 Championship-winning FW19 piloted to glory by Jacques Villeneuve, is meticulously integrated for a classy yet powerful look. The addition of branding from multiple new team partners injects an energetic feel to this year's design. It was unveiled at the PUMA store in New York to celebrate the team's partnership with the sportswear giant which will see it provide official team kit and driver racewear from 2024 onwards, as well as fan collections and accessories.

The FW46, which is the first car fully developed under the leadership of Team Principal, James Vowles, will make its track debut at a pre-season promotional filming day in Bahrain on 20 February ahead of the Official Pre-Season test, beginning on 21 February.

Williams' multi-year partnership with Komatsu is a statement moment for the team as it continues to strengthen on and off the track. This partnership reignites a previous long-standing relationship forged in the 1980s and 90s during one of Williams' most successful eras in Formula 1 so far. Over that period Komatsu provided expertise and technology to Williams, including gearbox parts for the championship-winning FW18 and FW19 cars. Both Williams and Komatsu will rekindle their legacy at a pivotal time in the sport to build a new era of success together in 2024 and beyond.

Komatsu's logo will feature prominently on the FW46 driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, as well as driver overalls and Williams Racing team kit. It is the latest partner to join the team's long-term mission to return to the front of the grid. In recent days the team also welcomed data platform provider VAST Data as an Official Partner as Williams continues to build momentum heading into 2024.

Understanding the wealth of data F1 cars produce is critical to on-track success, and VAST Data's expertise in managing and processing large datasets can help optimise the team's performance.

These new partners follow a series of major additions announced in the second half of 2023, including THG - through its Myprotein and Ingenuity brands - and PUMA. January also saw an announcement of an extended power unit relationship with Mercedes-Benz, who will continue to supply engines to the team for 2026 and beyond.

On track, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant form an established and exciting driver line-up for 2024. Alex enters his third season with the team after helping lead Williams to seventh in the 2023 Constructors' Championship, the team's best finish since 2017. The Thai driver had an excellent season scoring an impressive 27 points with seven top-10 finishes. Florida native Logan embarks on his sophomore year in Formula 1 as he looks to build on the progress made during his rookie season that saw him become the first American driver to score a point for 30 years.

With the continued strength of Dorilton behind the team, Williams Racing enters its second season with James Vowles as Team Principal, supported by the addition of Pat Fry as Chief Technical Officer - bringing extensive experience and multiple World Championship titles between them. The 2024 season is the next step in a long-term process to return to the front of the grid as the team continues to transform and rebuild, investing in the right people and capabilities to progress forward.

Williams is also investing in the stars of the future through the Williams Racing Driver Academy, building on a proud tradition of giving young talent a path into F1 - such as World Champions Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve, Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg. For 2024 Williams is proudly supporting seven talented young drivers across multiple junior categories of motorsport from grassroots karting to F1: Zak O'Sullivan (FIA Formula 2), Franco Colapinto (FIA Formula 2), Luke Browning (FIA Formula 3), Lia Block (F1 Academy), Alessandro Giusti (Formula Regional European Championship), Oleksandr 'Sasha' Bondarev (OK Karting) and Sara Matsui (OKJ Karting). The Driver Academy will nurture their talent, support them as they grow and work with them on and off the track to develop the skills necessary to race at the top level. Jamie Chadwick will continue to be a part of the Williams Racing family as a Williams Racing Driver competing in her second season of Indy NXT, and as F1 Academy Adviser mentoring Lia through her rookie season in F1 Academy.

And this year Williams will bring the global following of Williams Racing fans closer to the action than ever, providing unrivalled access through fan zones, pop-ups and behind-the-scenes social media content along with exclusive online experiences through our website WilliamsF1.com and official app.

"It is a significant milestone to unveil the 2024 livery at an iconic location in New York City," said James Vowles. "The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months and there is still a tremendous effort going in from everyone at Grove to deliver our challenger for this year.

"As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.

"Since joining Williams Racing a year ago, I've seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the Constructors' Championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved. We've also shown the world that we're building the foundations for moving forward.

"We'll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu.

"Of course, there's still a long way to go on this journey together but I know our fans, partners and everyone at Grove HQ is pushing as one to create new history for this iconic team. It will take time, but everyone's support is integral to help drive us towards success in the years to come. I'm looking forward to seeing what this season holds for us."

"Komatsu and Williams Racing have shared values around innovation and the development of our people, and through our partnership we look forward to Creating Value Together, both on and off the track," added Hiroyuki Ogawa, CEO and President, Komatsu. "Our partnership with Williams Racing is aligned with Komatsu's mission to create value through manufacturing and technology innovations to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses and our planet can thrive together."

"Coming off the back of a very positive year we're hoping to build on our progress into 2024," said Alex Albon, "working hard to make some good steps forward in performance. We've asked a lot of the team and the factory to get this car where it needs to be, and we've also slightly changed the philosophy of the car, so I'm interested to see if we can improve some of the characteristics it has historically had. It will require an adjustment in driving style but I'm confident it will be a change for the better."

"After unveiling this great livery I'm now itching to get behind the wheel of the FW46 and keep developing as a driver," added Logan Sargeant. "I've had a productive off season that has allowed me to prepare both physically and mentally for the year ahead. Taking the time to properly reflect on my rookie season, there's been a lot of lessons learned and experience gained that can only benefit me as I enter this new season.

"I know my goals this year. I'll be looking to build on the progress I've made since being a part of the Williams Racing family. I intend to help contribute more to the team's success. Everyone at Grove has been working tirelessly to deliver the FW46 over the winter break. I can't thank them enough for their hard work and the support they've given me. Hopefully we can achieve some great results together in 2024."

