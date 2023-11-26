Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tough race! Not the pace that we wanted but we did what we could to score important points to finish the season. We lost out a position in the pit stop so a little bit of a shame, but otherwise, I think I did what I could, we were just not quite strong enough today.

"Overall, we can be happy with how everything has gone because we've done what we needed to do as a team by securing P4 in the Constructors' Championship. We have had plenty of ups from the start of the season, the last few months have been great for the team, and we'll take that momentum into the winter to come back stronger next year.

"Thank you to all the team at track and back at MTC who have worked hard this season to give us a car which is able to compete towards the front of the grid. We have made some memories this year and I'm looking forward to pushing on together in 2024."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a slightly tricky day today, but P4 in the Constructors' is still a very good effort.

"We know we want to aim for more than that next year, but I've enjoyed my first year of F1 a hell of a lot. There's been some great highlights, some trickier moments but it's all part of the experience. I'm looking forward to some time off now.

"Thank you to the team trackside and in Woking, thank you to all the fans for sticking with us on our rollercoaster this year and we'll be back fighting for more next year."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "We would have liked to finish on the podium for the final race of the season, but today we simply didn't have enough pace. This doesn't detract from this having been an incredible season. It has been an amazing turnaround which was made possible by everybody's hard work. To finish fourth in the Championship with nine podiums, achieve a victory in the Sprint race, three more podiums in the Sprint race, two pole positions in the Sprint Shootout, and deliver the fastest pit stop in history is a great achievement for the team. All of this was made possible by the work, commitment, effort and the talent of the men and women at McLaren and our colleagues at HPP. I am so proud and so thankful to all team members.

"This is a strong foundation for the future, and we can't wait to confirm this next season. Thanks to our fans, sponsors and partners that have been so supportive and enthusiastic. We are on this journey together and we look forward to the next phase."