Russell given 3-place grid penalty

George Russell has been given a 3-place grid drop for impeding Charles Leclerc during today's Shootout.

Russell entered the last two corners preparing for his flying lap at the end of SQ1 with Leclerc closing in quickly.

Whilst his team did inform him about the closing Ferrari a few seconds in advance, there was no further information directly before Russell entered Turn 19 with Leclerc right behind.

Russell did not move from the racing line in or after Turn 19 and therefore unnecessarily impeded the Monegasque.

The stewards note that irrespective of any information coming from his team, it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that no other cars are unnecessarily impeded.