Singapore GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Our performance today was unexpected. We tried quite a few different things in FP2 and some worked, and some didn't. We never really got the car together today, I struggled with the balance especially, so there are quite a few things to work on with the Team tonight. I will of course try to improve tomorrow but there's quite a gap, the Ferrari's are looking fast. Let's see what improvements we can make overnight."

Sergio Perez: "I think there are some interesting bits going on that we need to figure out overnight. We seem to be struggling quite a bit with the rear end of the car, especially in FP2. There are plenty of things to look at and hopefully we can come up with the best possible set-up before quali. We did expect the Ferrari to be good around here, but we are just too far away. All being well, we should be able to close the gap a bit more tomorrow, it will be quite a big challenge. The main thing is to improve the balance because right now we are too far off."