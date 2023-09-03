Site logo

Italian GP: Result

03/09/2023

Result of the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 51 1h 12:13.618
2 Perez Red Bull 51 + 0:06.064
3 Sainz Ferrari 51 + 0:11.193
4 Leclerc Ferrari 51 + 0:11.377
5 Russell Mercedes 51 + 0:23.028
6 Hamilton Mercedes 51 + 0:42.679
7 Albon Williams 51 + 0:45.106
8 Norris McLaren 51 + 0:45.449
9 Alonso Aston Martin 51 + 0:46.294
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 51 + 1:04.056
11 Lawson AlphaTauri 51 + 1:10.638
12 Piastri McLaren 51 + 1:13.074
13 Sargeant Williams 51 + 1:18.557
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 51 + 1:20.164
15 Gasly Alpine 51 + 1:22.510
16 Stroll Aston Martin 51 + 1:27.266
17 Hulkenberg Haas 50 + 1 Lap
18 Magnussen Haas 50 + 1 Lap
Ocon Alpine 39 Retired
NS Tsunoda AlphaTauri Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:25.072 (Lap 43)

