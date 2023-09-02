Italian GP: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Like yesterday, the ATA format led to some mixed approaches in FP3, but we were happy that we got most our work done as intended. In contrast, Qualifying is more prescribed than usual with tyre compounds mandated for each of the three sections.

Both drivers were very strong on the Hard compound in Q1 and both were happy with their cars. Alex was able to find improvements as we stepped through to the softer compounds, but Logan found it more difficult. This qualifying format is tricky and asks more of the drivers and team than usual, especially at a track where it is important to balance the tyre preparation with the Race Director's prescribed pace, whilst also getting the ideal gap to the car in front.

The car showed decent pace in the limited high fuel running yesterday and both drivers are in a position to attack the race tomorrow. Logan has a bit more work to do but has a very good opportunity to race the cars ahead and secure a strong result.

Alex Albon: We came into Monza hoping to get into Q3, so P6 is great! We have a great car and quick cars are ahead of us in terms of race pace, so in that sense it's fine. If we can hold position against the Astons and the McLarens, I'll be pretty happy. The car has been feeling good and until Qualifying, we've been making changes to the car every session, as we struggled to dial it in a little bit, but then everything came together. We knew this track was going to suit us, but we need to use these weekends to pull further ahead in the Constructors', so let's see what we can do tomorrow.

Logan Sargeant: This whole weekend we've struggled to get any tyre other than the Hard tyre working and that showed. We need to look into that as I felt really comfortable on the Hard compound and we were really good with both cars, then I struggled a little on the Medium. It was really good until we switched compounds and we're not completely sure why. We haven't done many long runs so it's quite difficult to know exactly where we're at for tomorrow. The goal is to move forward, and we should have the car to do it so let's see what tomorrow brings.

