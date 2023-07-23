Hungarian GP: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finished 14th and 17th respectively at the Hungarian Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Hungaroring - Round 12 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Hulkenberg started from 10th position on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and gained one position on a chaotic opening first lap in the mid-pack. Hulkenberg held ninth through the early stages and went on to execute a two-stop strategy, pitting on lap 16 for White hard rubber before coming in once more on lap 39 for another set of the harder compound. Hulkenberg brought the car home in 14th, beating AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda to the line by just two-tenths of a second.

Magnussen took the start from 19th on medium tires and picked up five positions on the opening lap to hold 14th spot. Magnussen also ran a two-stop strategy, coming in on lap 14 for hard tires and then again on lap 42. Magnussen preserved the VF-23 through to the checkered flag to take 17th and register a double finish for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team maintains eighth position in the Constructors' Championship on 11 points.

At the head of the pack Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen racked up his seventh successive victory of the season with McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez rounding out the podium celebrations.

Kevin Magnussen: "I'm not feeling very good about the results, it's a disappointing day for us. I had no pace on the hard tire, we had two long stints on the hards - probably should've been on a three stop. We always try and learn something from each race - we're going to try and do something different for Belgium. It's important at this point to be patient and wait for some upgrades. We have to keep our heads cool and move onto the next one."

Nico Hulkenberg: "Not good enough in the race, which wasn't news really, we kind of knew and expected this. To be fair though, I think we looked better today than we have in the past few races on Sunday, so I'm not too disappointed - given this is one of the toughest of the season in terms of non-stop corners, and there isn't much rest for the tires or the driver. We weren't too far behind drivers that were in the points, so maybe it was actually a bit better than what I was expecting going into today."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "Going into the race we knew that we'd be struggling with the heat with our tire degradation issues. I mean, it was a tough race, but I think we got the best from it that we could. At the moment this is what it is for us. We can't do anything else but keep working on the car and trying to resolve our problems. A lot of other people are picking up the pace - at the moment we can't, but we're working on it."