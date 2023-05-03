Vettel to drive cars from his F1 collection at Goodwood

Four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel is to drive a number of historic F1 cars from his collection at this year's Festival of Speed.

Vettel, who retired at the end of last season, returns to the sell-out motorsport event for the first time since his attendance in 2012.

The German will take to the Goodwood Hill in a number of cars from his personal collection, including his ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8.

A keen fan of motorsport history, it is no surprise that his collection features these iconic cars from the careers of two of the sport's most celebrated figures.

Over the weekend, fans will be able to gather and salute his extraordinary F1 career, as the Festival of Speed hosts a celebratory 'balcony moment' for Vettel. His visit to the 2023 Festival of Speed is his second to Goodwood, following his attendance in 2012, the 20th edition of the event, where he shared driving duties with team-mate Mark Webber in the 2011 title-winning Red Bull RB7.

Vettel is still one of the most prominent voices in motorsport. He launched his alternative fuels campaign "Race without Trace" in front of an audience of millions at the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, driving the iconic Williams FW14B - Nigel Mansell's iconic world championship winning car - fuelled only with e-fuels, one of a whole series of sustainable projects that Vettel has started, challenging both the pace at which the motorsport industry is moving, as well as the science, famously saying: "There is still a race to win."

"It's great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years," said Vettel. "I can't wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend.

"I'm a passionate racer and it's important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way."

"I am enormously excited to welcome Sebastian back to Goodwood this summer," added the Duke of Richmond. "I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the Hill.

"His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation."