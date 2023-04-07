Williams appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Former UFC VP, Paul Asencio is appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Williams.

Based in the team's New York office, Asencio joins Williams after more than five years at UFC as Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships where he was responsible for commercialising all revenue streams.

Prior to UFC he fulfilled senior business development and corporate partnership roles at Fanatics and the New York Mets Major League Baseball team.



"As we continue the transformation of Williams Racing, we are delighted to welcome Paul to reinforce our marketing and commercial team," said Matthew Savage, Chairman of the Board, Williams Racing. "He has a fantastic track record in global sports including UFC and MLB and we look forward to having him contribute to our journey."

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Williams," added Asencio, who will join the team on 10 April, in a role that will see him leading the commercial and marketing operations. "Formula 1 is on a massive growth trajectory and I'm happy to be a part of it."