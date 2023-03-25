Crisis has Wolff missing Lauda

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff admits that the team's current difficulties have made him even more aware of how much he misses Niki Lauda.

With the season barely begun its all hands on deck at Brackley as the German team admits it got it wrong and sets about recovering lost ground as quickly as possible.

The struggles of last season and again this year have Wolff missing his 'rock', Niki Lauda, with his 'no-nonsense', 'can do' approach.

"Niki's missed all those years because Niki always simplified things to really what mattered," said Wolff when asked if the current situation has highlighted how much the three-time world champion is missed at Mercedes.

"I'm having to think what would he have said, and how would he have positioned things," he added, "the two of us worked well together in that sense that sometimes oversimplification can lead you straight to the results.

"But there are lots of nuances," he continued. "This is a technical sport, so maybe my role was to translate it in a way that we actually were able to execute it in the car design. But this is very simple: the stopwatch never lies, and we see on the data where we are missing and that needs to be corrected."