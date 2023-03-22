Site logo

Pirelli confirms interest in 2025 tender process

22/03/2023

As expected, Pirelli is keen to supply tyres to F1 - F2 and F3 - following the news that the FIA has opened the tender process.

The tender is for the supply of tyres for the F1, F2 and F3 championships from 2025 - 2027, with the option for 2008 also, and Pirelli, which has been the sole provider since 2011, is the first to publically admit its interest.

"The FIA has now published the invitation to participate in the next tender process for the supply of tyres to the top single-seater championships - FIA Formula One World Championship, Formula 2 and Formula 3 - for the three year period from 2025-2027 (with an option for 2028)," said the Italian manufacturer in a statement.

"The document outlines technical characteristics that are broadly in line with the tyres used today and their relevance to technology transfer from track to road, putting a particular emphasis on sustainability.

"The framework described by the FIA is closely aligned to Pirelli's motorsport strategy and so is of great interest, with the Italian company having been Global Tyre Partner to the sport for more than a decade, since 2011.

"A definitive decision about Pirelli's participation in the selection process will naturally be taken after a detailed examination of the FIA's document."

With little interest last time the supply was put out to tender, after it was made clear that the championships are seeking a sole supplier, thereby dismissing hopes of a tyre war, Pirelli might as well write the cheque now.

1. Posted by Motorsport-fan, 15 hours ago

"Until we have a tyre war again @ Max Noble, cling wrap it is."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by kenji, 16 hours ago

"Minimum of two suppliers. Each supplier to field two compounds...one hard and one soft. Teams get to choose whatever tyres they want to run with minimum one stop. Can mix and match. Simple, clear and unadulterated racing decisions."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Max Noble, 16 hours ago

"Can someone please supply cling-wrap that over-heats, grains, limits car performance, cannot be used for a full race distance, faints at the sight of water, and is only ever perfect within a 0.05C temperature range?

Going once… Going twice… Sold! To the man in the Pirelli suit! (Auction house notes, no one *not* in a Pirelli suit was in the room…)

Michelin and Continentals on our road cars… for a reason… plus I loved the tyre wars. Heck even Toyo, and all the other second tier brands are not bidding… I can only hope Pirelli like the advert bang-for-buck. Because no one else is enjoying this.
"

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

