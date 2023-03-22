FIA opens tyre tender process

The FIA has officially opened the tender process for tyres for the F1, F2 and F3 championships from 2025.

With Pirelli having been the sole supplier since 2011 - and fully compliant with the demands of the sport's powers that be - it is unlikely that the Italian manufacturer will not continue.

In addition to a three-year contract from 2025, there is the option to supply from 2028 also.

"The targets set out in the tender will remain largely unchanged, with key characteristics remaining similar to the tyres currently in use.

"These targets have been agreed through consultation with the commercial rights holders and the teams, and are designed to ensure a wide working range, minimise overheating, and have low degradation whilst also creating the possibility for variation in strategy.

"The tyre dimensions will also be similar, following the successful introduction of 18" rims in 2022 that ensure an element of relevance to road tyre technology for the supplier.

"The tender will also require potential suppliers to supply an analysis of the environmental impact of the tyres used in Formula 1, and the successful bid will need to demonstrate best practice and innovation when considering the complete life cycle of the tyres.

"Other technological updates will include the requirement for tyres to be fitted with electronic identification to improve the efficiency of the scrutineering procedures.

"The tender will include the supply of tyres to F2 and F3 by the same tyre supplier and for the same period.

"While the technical specifications for F1 are already finalised for this tender, those for F2 and F3 will follow in the next two weeks."

What the sport really needs is for F1 and the FIA to butt out and stop telling manufacturers to provide tyres specifically designed to 'manipulate' the 'show'.

Indeed, as Max Noble has been saying for as long as we can remember, F1, in particular, needs a tyre war, two or three manufacturers who are as competitive as the teams they supply.

At a time teams talk of the rules providing convergence in terms of the cars, the greatest convergence, and one that has spoiled the racing, is that of the tyres, where the restrictions are such that there is little opportunity for the sort of wild, strategic gambles witnessed in the past.

Indeed, the sport's powers that be cannot help themselves, now looking to wreck qualifying by trialling a new format that will see drivers only allowed to use hards in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.

As far as tyres are concerned, it's all about the money on offer and how willing the manufacturer is in terms of rolling over and doing what it's told.