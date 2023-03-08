We're not taking anything for granted, says Horner

Despite an emphatic win in Bahrain, Christian Horner appears to be taking a leaf out of Toto Wolff's book.

Like the boy who cried wolf - not pun intended - few have sympathy for Toto now that his team really does appear to be the underdog.

Throughout the years when Mercedes were winning everything, totally dominating the sport, there was the Austrian, at his gotterdammerung best.

Now, as Mercedes heads back to the drawing board and REd Bull look to dominate, it is seemingly Christian Horner's turn to take up the mantle of they who are up against the odds.

We've only got one data set," he told reporters following Sunday's 1-2. "We're not taking anything for granted. Let's see Jeddah in two weeks, Melbourne after that.

"I think once we've got two or three circuits under our belt we'll get a much better picture of strengths and weaknesses of our car and our opposition," he added. "But certainly (it's a) very healthy start and a very well-executed race to bring in those points.

"23 races is a marathon," he continued, "and it's about being consistent over the campaign.

"Bahrain was a great start, both drivers; obviously Checo lost out at the start, the dirty side of the track, the benefit of the brand new tyres off the start line for Charles.

"But again, the strategy and the pace we had enabled Checo to pass him and then it was a question of managing the race to the finish.

"We fully expect our rivals to come back hard in the future races."

Sadly, at this stage, just like Toto before him, and Jean Todt back in the day, nobody is taking these comments seriously.