Training accident means Strolls misses Bahrain test

Aston Martin has revealed that an injury sustained whilst training means that Lance Stroll will not take part in this week's test in Bahrain.

Whilst training on a bicycle in Spain, Stroll was involved in a minor accident and sustained injuries which will result in him sitting out the pre-season test.

While he is expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties, his fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team.

"I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season," said the Canadian. "I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible."

Today's announcement comes follows news that McLaren and Aston Martin have come to an agreement to share their reserve drivers over the course of the season, with the latter's two drivers, Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne now available to the McLaren outfit which already has an agreement with Mercedes for the services of Mick Schumacher.

Vandoorne, of course, raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018.

Ironically, last year saw Stroll's teammate, Sebastian Vettel miss the first two races after testing positive for COVID.