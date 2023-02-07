Site logo

Ferrari names its 2023 contender

07/02/2023

In surely the most excruciating lack of originality since Robert Downey named his son 'Junior', Ferrari has revealed that its 2023 contender is designated the SF-23.

The Italian team thus returns to the naming format used throughout the sport's hybrid era, since the 2015 SF15-T, with the exception of last season’s F1-75.

For those new to the sport, the Maranello outfit reveals that the SF stands for Scuderia Ferrari and 23 the year.

This is the eighth Ferrari to be designated SF and the fourth time that it also references the current year. In 2017 and 2018, the SF70H and SF71H celebrated the years since the Ferrari company was founded and in 2019, SF90 reflected the years since the Scuderia was established.

The 2020 car was called SF1000 as the team celebrated its 1000th Grand Prix appearance that season.

If team is true to form the 2024 car will be the SF17 since it will mark 17 years since it last won the drivers' title.

