Caesars Entertainment reveals $5m Grand Prix package

For those with the money, not to mention the inclination, Caesars Entertainment is offering a $5m package for next year's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With many already fearing that the event will see the sport stoop to new levels of tacky, fears were confirmed when Wynn Resorts revealed a $1m package for the race weekend.

"Your stay begins with a private check-in and personal escort to the Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex," boasts the official website, "our award-winning, two-story (sic) suite accommodations with unparalleled views.

"Your four-night stay has been seamlessly designed from start to finish, with airport arrival and departure transportation, tickets to the red-carpet opening ceremony at XS nightclub, reservations for each member of your party for the Encore Spa, Salon and Wynn Golf Club, 24/7 butler service, and much more. For the ultimate F1 fan, this is simply an unsurpassed experience."

Indeed it was, until Caesars Entertainment went one (five?) better, offering the “Emperor Package.”

This, we are told, is a "one-of-a-kind, $5 million VIP offering unlike anything else. Promising the most curated experience during the inaugural race weekend", the package includes "the most luxe collection of amenities along with five-night accommodations in the award-winning Nobu Sky Villa inside Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace".

For your money, you get 12 tickets to the Paddock Club, a personal driver and Rolls-Royce for the entirety of your stay, spa services for six, a VIP host and - this is where we would have to draw the line - two tickets to Adele's sold-out, critically acclaimed gig at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

If you remain undecided, the Nobu Sky Villa is "an expansive 10,300-square-foot, three-bedroom space, expertly designed by the Rockwell Group. Boasting a 4,700-square-foot terrace sitting atop the Nobu Hotel, the outdoor space is perched only 140 feet above the world-famous Strip.

"The villa's terrace provides unparalleled views of the action. Additionally, the terrace includes the ability to host up to 75 guests to watch, celebrate and cheer on what promises to be the race of a lifetime."

"Caesars Entertainment has tapped into its roster of celebrity culinary talent to offer an exclusive dining experience that money cannot buy. Michelin-starred restauranteur Chef Nobu Matsuhisa will personally create a special menu and host a private dinner for 12 guests in the Nobu Sky Villa. Guests will feast on Chef Nobu's signature New Style Japanese cuisine, all the while indulging in the finest sake and Japanese whisky hand selected by Chef Nobu."

Alternatively, for a fraction of the money, you could check out one of many travel companies specialising in F1 trips, book a weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix, where you will probably get very wet, eat hot dogs and frittes, but be surrounded by genuine fans as you cheer on your heroes on one of the sport's true classic tracks.