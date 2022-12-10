Horner and Ben Sulayem in awkward awards spat

F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali was forced to intervene at the FIA Awards ceremony following an awkward exchange between Christian Horner and Mohammed ben Sulayem.

Having collected the trophy for champion constructor, Horner dedicated it to Dietrich Mateschitz.

"He was a fan of motorsport, foremost and utmost," said the Briton. "He gave so many drivers in the room tonight an opportunity in so many categories.

"He gave thousands of engineers and technicians, mechanics and I think arguably has done more for motorsport than any other person in history. So tonight, I'd like to dedicate this to Dietrich Mateschitz.

"Thankfully he saw Max win the championship in Japan, even though there was a bit of confusion over the points there, thankfully, Max won it early and he saw it. And then the next weekend, the day after he passed, we managed to win this trophy. So it's a very special one."

The reference to the Suzuka event which was mired in controversy, in terms of the danger posed by sending out a recovery vehicle whilst the cars were still on track, and the race being abandoned after 28 laps of the proposed 53 yet full points still being awarded, clearly angered the FIA president.

"Thank you, Christian," responded Ben Sulayem. "First of all, you deserve it, if it is the manufacturer or for Max. Secondly, you said about (inaudible), I drove with Red Bull sponsorship in my last championship and one thing you said about Japan, Japan you said was controversial, no! The FIA was blamed for the points but it was not the FIA which made the rules, it was the teams who made the rules and we were implementing it, so..."

"Ok, ok guys, interrupted Stefano Domenicali, "let's stay focussed...

As Horner took the F1 boss' microphone, Ben Sulayem continued: "For me it's very clear about the FIA, and we do that..." at which point Domenicali put his arm firmly around the FIA president's shoulder.

"He is right," he added, pointing at Horner, "everyone who wins deserves it, these are the rules. So well done, I say honestly, and for more wins also."

At this point he shook hands with Horner, who, in fact, had not said Japan was "controversial" but "confusing".

Ahead of the 'Japan exchange', Ben Sulayem had jokingly referred to the budget cap saga which saw Red Bull fined $7m.

"Christian, this cup has nothing to do with the cost cap," he smiled. "This is from the FIA so we are not going to deduct it from your cost cap."

No doubt Toto got through a couple of tubs of popcorn during proceedings... and can't help wondering if the Red Bull as sponsor 'justification' might come back to bite.