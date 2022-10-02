Singapore GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm very disappointed today, that's not the result we should've had. We were having an excellent race, behind Lando and ahead of the two Aston Martins, but we took a massive risk boxing early and lost some positions. I don't fully understand why we made this decision, so we'll need to review everything and learn from this mistake. For sure we left a lot of points on the table today, so it hurts quite a bit, particularly in our Championship battle fight as there was a big opportunity there today to move forward and we didn't grab it."

Yuki Tsunoda: "The conditions were really tricky out there today, it was difficult judging the move from Inters to slicks but we went early, which meant it was super hard to drive, but we were starting to gain time, so things were looking positive. Unfortunately, I made a mistake, I completely misjudged the braking point, carrying too much speed into the corner, and went into the wall, so I'm frustrated with myself. I need to go away and reflect on this weekend and then prepare for my home race next week, where I'm looking forward to driving an F1 car around Suzuka for the first time."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "After all of the hard work put in by the team and drivers over the weekend, we have failed to maximise the opportunity to score good points with both cars tonight. This is due to our engineering team committing too early to the switch to dry tyres. This has cost track position for both drivers, with Yuki also unfortunately sliding off track soon after. This meant we have only got one car to the flag and come away with far less points than we should have. As a team we will now review the race in detail to understand the areas for improvement and take onboard the required learning to be better able to exploit such chances next time, as we have missed a very good opportunity tonight, which we needed to grab with both hands."