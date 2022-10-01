Singapore GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It was a lot of fun out there today. It was really tricky in every session with these conditions, sliding around everywhere, but I must say I'm super happy with P7. If you look at how our weekend was going so far, we didn't look so good, but thanks to the rain this evening our day got a lot better. We know how important your starting position is here in Singapore, so being in P7 is really positive, with Lando and Fernando just ahead of us, so we'll see what we can do from there. I think we have a big opportunity tomorrow to score points with both cars, so we need to utilise this to help in our Championship battle, and we've seen today that we can do well in these difficult conditions so I'm hoping for some more rain."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm pleased we're starting tomorrow in the top 10, I think it was a really good recovery from FP3, and we thought it would be really difficult to get to Q3, so I'm happy with today. I always knew Qualifying was going to be tough here physically, for both me and the team, and the conditions made it even harder, but everyone did a really great job and it's positive to have both cars up there in Quali. It's a bit of a shame that I started Q3 on the Inters, as I think with another lap on the slicks I could've continued to improve, but that all comes down to experience and I'll learn from this. We now look to the race, it seems to be a bit cooler again tomorrow, so hopefully that'll help and we're able to put it altogether and finish with both cars in the points."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Today has been reasonably successful. The car worked quite well on the wet tyre early in FP3 and then the Inters later on. Then in Quali, we decided to swap to the softest compound quite early and that worked out reasonably well for us and we managed to get two reasonably balanced cars through Quali, fighting all the way to Q3 with both drivers. Pierre extracted pretty much the most that was available from the package today. With Yuki we wanted to have a little look with him at the start of Q3 on the Interns, which cost him a lap on the dry tyre and ultimately, I think if we'd had that extra lap at the end he might've been able to improve a bit more, but that's how it sometimes works in these difficult sessions. In terms of what we expect in the race, our pace in the dry on Friday was not as good as we anticipated, but we've improved the car since then, so for us it would be no problem if the conditions are mixed. If this was the case, we would have to navigate across the three tyre types, which could mix things up a bit and hopefully come out in our favour. We've got both cars starting in strong positions and the aim is points tomorrow."