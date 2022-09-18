Sepang boss hints at possible return to calendar

Sepang, which last hosted F1 in 2017, could return to the schedule, but circuit boss warns the event would need to prove itself worthwhile.

Since first joining the schedule in 1999 - when it was the scene of Michael Schumacher's return to action following his Silverstone crash - the Sepang International Circuit proved itself popular with drivers and fans alike.

While the track's layout lent itself to numerous overtaking opportunities, the propensity for rainstorms added another dynamic to races.

Abandoning a planned switch to a night race format, the 2009 event was held at sunset, however heavy rain saw the race abandoned after just 33 laps, and drivers awarded half points.

Though it had a contract through to 2018, in 2017 organizers pulled the plug, citing falling attendance and increasing hosting fees, though MotoGP continued and returns next month after missing two years due to the pandemic.

Speaking to AFP, Azhan Shafriman Hanif, CEO of the circuit, has hinted at a possible return to the schedule, but admitted that the event would need to be worthwhile, and not just in a financial sense.

Asked if F1 might return in the near future, he replied: "At this juncture, the answer is no, not for the time being. Perhaps in another two to three years when the economy has stabilised.

"We need to know what is the return in terms of the spill-over effect," he added.

Looking further ahead, Sepang having been mooted as a possible replacement for the cancelled Russian Grand Prix, he said: "We need to look at the rebranding, how do we monetise the platform. We need to talk about technology transfer, talent development and environmental sustainability.

"If Formula 1 were to come back to Malaysia, it has to be hinged on something else, not only on the race. There must be another purpose why we are doing F1."