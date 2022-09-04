Dutch GP: Race team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team finished with Mick Schumacher 13th and Kevin Magnussen 15th at the Dutch Grand Prix, held Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort.

Schumacher started from eighth on the grid on Pirelli P Zero Yellow mediums and relinquished a couple of positions before holding onto a spot inside the top 10. Schumacher came in on lap 13 for a second set of medium tires, though unfortunately a slow stop - due to a front jack release issue, delayed the German before he pitted later taking on White hard rubber on lap 34. Schumacher came in under the virtual safety car on lap 48 to take on Red soft tires and raced to the checkered to classify 13th.

Magnussen took the start from 18th place, also on mediums, and initially made gains to complete the opening lap in 15th spot. However, a wide moment through turn 2 pushed the Dane off-track and he skated through the gravel, making contact with the wall, before re-joining at the back of the field. From there Magnussen also ran a three-stop strategy, coming in on lap 14 for mediums, lap 35 for hards and finally on lap 48 for softs. Magnussen chased Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel to the finish, coming home 15th.

Haas F1 Team holds seventh place in the Constructors' Championship with 34 points.

Kevin Magnussen: "When you hit the wall in the race it's not good, but it was my mistake. I tried too hard, lost the rear, went off and hit the wall, came back and I was able to continue. I tried my best to come back but I spent a long time trying to just get back up to the field but managed to make up a few positions and finish P15. It was a bit of a wasted weekend, so I hope we do better next time."

Mick Schumacher: "We didn't have the greatest of pit stops - I think we had a problem with the front jack not coming down, so I think that brought us out of contention for points this weekend. Nonetheless, it was great being here and I had a lot of fun even though I was at the wrong end of the field, battling with Sebastian is always great. These things happen, we're now looking ahead at scoring points in the new few races to come."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "It wasn't the race we wanted to have today. Kevin lost a lot of positions on lap 2 when he went off. Mick was fighting in the points-paying positions but on his pit stop we had an issue with the front jack which didn't come down, so we need to look into what it was. Catching up from there is difficult - we lost too many positions, overtaking is very difficult here and, in the end, we made it up to P13 and P15. Having been P18 and P19 at some stage, we didn't give up, but it was difficult to catch-up because you have to apply different strategies and we couldn't get back into the points."