Andretti plans new $200m HQ in Indiana

Andretti Global, which encompasses Andretti Autosport and the planned F1 team, has announced the construction of a new $200m HQ in Indiana.

The team intends to build a 575,000 square-foot facility that will occupy approximately 90-acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.

"Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner," said CEO, Michael Andretti. "I'm happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come. We're excited about our plans for the new campus and looking forward to becoming a part of the Fishers community.

"Over the past 20 years, I've worked to expand our operations and I'm proud of our steps to create a diverse racing portfolio. Our current facility has served us well. Our team has expanded in both competition and commercial areas and our people deserve the best environment and resources available. I'm excited to have so many of our teams under one roof as we continue to build and grow. For us, it's about more than just having somewhere to work on the cars; it's about having a global motorsport home and sharing that with our people, our fans and our sponsors to advance the sport and leave a lasting legacy."

The $200 million facility is planned to serve as the headquarters of Andretti's global commercial functions and the base of operations for the team's current NTT IndyCar, Indy Lights and IMSA programs and other future racing initiatives. In addition to housing day-to-day operations for the racing team, the building will be home to the advanced research and development of Andretti Technologies. The collaborative campus will feature modern technologies and create a work-life environment for the benefit of the team, fans and partners.

"Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world," said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, "and Andretti Autosport's commitment to growth here will only further cement our state's leadership position in Motorsports and STEM related pursuits. This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest growing communities but will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state."

"I am excited to celebrate this legendary racing family of entrepreneurs in their competitive quest to innovate in the global racing industry," added Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. "Indiana continues to demonstrate leadership in this sector as well as its position as a premier destination for automotive, speed and mobility-focused industries."

The new campus will give Andretti Global the opportunity to welcome the community and race fans from around the world through involvement with the Fishers Parks Nature First program, planned indoor amphitheatre and a museum and innovation centre that will preserve and showcase the Andretti legacy and inspire the future of motorsports.

"Beyond being the base of operations and nerve centre for our global teams, we're building a destination where everyone can feel like part of the Andretti family," said Andretti Autosport Vice President, Marissa Andretti. "We are looking forward to our new headquarters serving as a gathering place for our team members and the community. Our employees are the heart of our business and our most valuable asset. It's important to us that we create an engaging, campus culture and environment where we feel we can have longevity in our careers. Racing can be more than a job; it's a way of life, and we're working to build a sense of community beyond the workplace."

Planning is underway on the new facility, with construction expected to begin in late 2022, pending all relevant approvals. The building is projected to be operational by 2025.

"Partnering with Andretti to bring an incredible mix of innovation, visitor experiences and a commitment to the local community is a dream come true for this special property at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport," said Fishers Mayor, Scott Fadness. "Fishers will be a welcomed home for the future of Andretti, and I look forward to celebrating their successes together."

While Andretti hopes to be on the F1 grid in 2024 and claims to have agreed an engine deal with Renault, reaction from F1, the FIA and a number of teams, most notably Mercedes, has been cool, to say the least, with F1 bosses understood to seeking a manufacturer-based outfit.