Giovinazzi to make FP1 appearances for Haas

Antonio Giovinazzi will drive the Haas in the opening practice sessions of both the Italian and United States Grand Prix weekends.

A veteran of 62 F1 career starts, Giovinazzi is no stranger to the American outfit having enjoyed seven FP1 sessions with the team back in 2017 driving the VF-17.

The 28-year-old from Martina Franca, most recently competed in F1 for Alfa Romeo Racing (2019 - 2021) and this season has continued his involvement in the sport as reserve driver for Ferrari while contesting the Formula E championship for Dragon Penske Racing.

Giovinazzi will participate in FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Friday September 9 and again at the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 21 - regular Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher will both vacate their seat for one session each to accommodate the Italian.

"We're happy to welcome Antonio back to the team for the two outings," said Guenther Steiner. "Ferrari were keen to give Antonio some seat time in a current-spec Formula 1 car on a race weekend and we were naturally happy to assist.

"We enjoyed a similar situation back in 2017 with Antonio and Ferrari - the clear difference between then and now is the experience he'll have gained competing for the previous three seasons in Formula 1 and the feedback he'll be able to give us in Italy and America. I'm looking forward to seeing Antonio again and having him back in the paddock with us."

"I'm so glad to have the chance to drive again in official F1 sessions," said Giovinazzi. "Besides simulator driving it is important to test a true car and I can't wait to put my suit and helmet back on.

"It'll be an opportunity to get confident with the new generation cars - it's the best way to be ready if I were called as reserve driver. Driving on challenging and exciting tracks such as Monza and COTA makes it even more thrilling.

"Thanks to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari - I'm looking forward to giving my contribution to the team that counted on me already in 2017."