COTA to feature new infield grandstand for Grand Prix

The Circuit of the Americas has revealed that a new infield grandstand is being built in time for this year's United States Grand Prix, the tenth to be held at the Texas track.

It wasn't that long ago that in order to put bums on seats the track had to rely on the likes of Taylor Swift, but Drive to Survive appears to have changed all that.

Last year's event witnessed 400,000 fans pass through the turnstiles, surpassing Mexico (371,000) and Great Britain (356,000), and in anticipation of even greater numbers this year's race - the 10th US GP to be held at COTA - a brand-new grandstand is planned at the infield of the circuit.

Located just after the esses of Turns 3-5, the new grandstand gives fans a head-on view of the cars, just before they head uphill through Turns 6-8.

These new seats represent not only some of the nearest-to-the-action views, but also the opportunity to witness countless moments of the race from one spot, as the grandstand builds upon COTA’s unique and purpose-built design, which allows some guests to see as many as 8 turns from one seat.

"After years of ambition, this incredible location, something we’ve always hoped to add, is finally a reality," said COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein.

"It is one of several new fan-focused improvements, along with a new five lane road, 200 more front gate buses, 5 new shade tents, and a new 'quick serve' menu. This grandstand allows us to open an entirely new part of the campus to programming and enhanced offerings."

Seated at the heart of COTA, the new infield grandstand will be a central location with premier proximity to all of the race weekend experiences including curated food, entertainment and merchandise.