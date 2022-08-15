Magnussen yearns for "extreme" F1 tracks

As the sport appears set to ditch Spa, one of the most celebrated tracks on the calendar, Kevin Magnussen reveals the "extreme" American tracks he wishes F1 might consider visiting.

Dropped by Haas at the end of 2020, the Dane headed across the Atlantic, contesting a round of the IndyCar Championship with Arrow McLaren SP at Road America, and ten rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Chip Ganassi Racing.

His IMSA outings saw him racing at classic venues such as Daytona, Watkins Glen, Sebring, Mid Ohio, and Laguna Seca, and as he anticipates the arrival of Las Vegas on the F1 schedule, alongside Miami, the Haas star wishes F1 would consider some of these classic venues.

"There's a lot of good tracks around the world that I'd love to drive a Formula 1 car at, and a lot of them, you know, might not be realistic," he admits.

"There's some US tracks that I tried last year that I'd love to have a go at in one of these cars," he adds. "I'd say Watkins Glen is a great one, and I actually think Formula 1 cars could run there... maybe safety wise not so much, but in terms of the smoothness of the track. And Road America... Road America is awesome.

"There's even places, like not so realistic ones, like Mid Ohio, that I really enjoyed, little places that are just so crazy to drive when you've been in Formula 1 for so many years.

"It's nice when Formula 1 goes places that are a little extreme," says the Dane. "When we went to Mugello a couple years ago, that was... it felt like something else. It's something that we don't usually experience, and it's just a lot of fun.

"We're racing drivers, we enjoy driving cars on crazy tracks, but there's a lot to it when it comes to picking out tracks for Formula 1 races."