Contract speculation had Sainz laughing

Carlos Sainz admits that media speculation over his Ferrari contract had him laughing.

At as time the media is yet again linking Lewis Hamilton with a "dream" move to Ferrari - well at least it can currently provide him with a race winning car - this week saw the German media claiming that Carlos Sainz was in dispute with Ferrari over a new contract.

While the Spaniard was seeking at least two years, the media, with an eye on Mick Schumacher stepping up, claimed that the Maranello outfit was pushing for just one year.

Speaking at Imola, with his new two-year deal tucked safely in his pocket, Sainz was asked about the media claims.

"You can imagine how much I was laughing at home when people started writing these things," he told reporters.

"Because I had everything pretty much done and we were just waiting for Imola to announce it," he added. "Funny times, like always in Formula 1, with the gossip and all that."

Indeed, the former Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren driver insists the negotiations were "super straightforward".

"It's been easy going," he said, "I guess, after such a good first year we had. Just getting to agree through the winter was fairly easy for both parties and just now having the opportunity to announce in a place like Imola, in front of the Tifosi, on a weekend like this, it was ideal. So, we put together a good plan for the announcement being here."

Having endured a torrid weekend in Melbourne, Sainz is looking to get his season back on track this weekend in front of the adoring Tifosi, and having secured his future for the next two seasons gives him added peace of mind.

"It's key," he said. "It's no secret recently that not only me, I think you've heard also other drivers saying that it's important on the driver's side to have full mind focus on the performance, on the racing, and not having to focus too much on what the future holds.

"For me, I have been, since I discovered when I raced for McLaren, I've been very vocal towards this. And, yeah, honestly, I've been pretty sure all winter that we were going to secure this, so it's not like I was worried in the first three races. But it always gives you that extra bit of a boost."

