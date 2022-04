Verstappen amused by Hamilton's Chelsea bid

As Lewis Hamilton is linked with a buy-out of Chelsea Football Club, Max Verstappen admits to being amused by the idea.

Earlier today it was revealed that the seven-time world champion, along with tennis legend Serena Williams, have joined Martin Broughton in a bid to buy the West London football club owned by Roman Abramovich, who has had to put the club up for sale as a result of the sanctions imposed by the government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hamilton and Williams are both said to be contributing £10m apiece to the bid which is fronted by former Liverpool chairman Broughton and World Athletics president, Sebastian Coe.

The only trouble is, Hamilton is a long-time Arsenal fan.

Speaking as the Emilia Romagna weekend got underway, Max Verstappen was only too keen to respond when asked about his rival’s move.

"I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax," laughed the Dutch youngster. "And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that it is quite interesting.

"But everyone does what they want with their money so let's see what comes out of it," he smiled.

"If I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage," he added, referring to the fact that Hamilton's £10m would be a drop in the ocean compared to the £2bn the club is valued at.

While a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family has now withdrawn, having been rejected by the Chelsea Supporters' Trust, L.A. Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca are pursuing their bid.

