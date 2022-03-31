Vettel will race in Australia

Aston Martin has confirmed that Sebastian Vettel will take part in next weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion missed the first two rounds of the 2022 after testing positive for COVID and was replaced in each event by Nico Hulkenberg.

This morning, Aston Martin took to social media to announce Vettel's return to work.

"We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside Lance Stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 season at the Australian Grand Prix," said the team.

Such has been the team's poor start to the season, some have suggested that Vettel was in no rush to return to the cockpit.