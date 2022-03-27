Site logo

No further action over yellow flag speeding

27/03/2022

The Jeddah stewards have opted to take no further action over a number of drivers who were alleged to have failed to slow under double waved yellows during today's Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen were among a number of drivers under investigation for appearing not to have slowed while yellow flags were being waved after Alex Albon pulled to the side of the track following a collision with Lance Stroll.

The Stewards investigated whether each driver slowed down for the single yellow flag waved on Lap 49 and the double yellow flag on Lap 50 - a breach of Appendix H Article 2.5.5 b) of the FIA International Sporting Code.

However, after reviewing the data the stewards determined that no further investigation or action was required.

