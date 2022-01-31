Albert Park to feature five new grandstands for 2022 race

Organisers of the Australian Grand Prix have revealed that the Albert Park circuit will feature five new grandstands for this year's race as F1 returns following a two-year absence.

Cancelled just moments before opening practice in 2020 due to COVID, the ongoing pandemic meant the 2021 race didn't go ahead either.

However, following a significant revamp which should see closer racing, more overtaking and faster lap speeds, Albert Park is set to host the third round of the 2022 season, and to cater for the anticipated "surge" in demand for tickets, organisers have announced no less than five new grandstands.

The new 'high speed' zone, created by the removal of the Turn 9/10 chicane is the location for one of the new stands, whilst the remaining four are to be erected at Turns 5, 8, 11 and 12. In addition, the existing Waite stand is to be expanded.

"We're blown away by the incredible enthusiasm ahead of the Grand Prix," said Australian Grand Prix Corporation General Manager - Marketing and Experiences, Arthur Gillion, "this year's event is on track to be the best Melbourne has ever seen and we cannot wait to welcome crowds back to Albert Park.

"Not only will these additional grandstands allow more people to experience the electrifying atmosphere, they also offer new and exciting views of a faster and more competitive Albert Park circuit."

Since F1 cars last raced at Albert Park, the entire track has been resurfaced and the pitlane widened, as have Turns 1 and 6.

Other than the aforementioned removal of Turns 9 and 10 to create a straight, what was Turn 13 has been realigned and extended to create a tightened corner (between Turns 13 and 14), as well as being widened and the camber adjusted, while what was Turn 15 has been widened and its camber adjusted also. All of which means the circuit now officially features 14 corners.

According to organisers, the average qualifying lap time will hopefully decrease by approximately 5 seconds, from 1:21.0s to 1:15.8s, while the average qualifying speed will increase by 15 km/h (9 mph), from 236 km/h (146 mph) to 251 km/h (155 mph).