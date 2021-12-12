Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Result

12/12/2021

Result of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 58 1hr 30:17.345
2 Hamilton Mercedes 58 + 0:02.256
3 Sainz Ferrari 58 + 0:05.173
4 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 58 + 0:05.692
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 58 + 0:06.531
6 Bottas Mercedes 58 + 0:07.463
7 Norris McLaren 58 + 0:59.200
8 Alonso Alpine 58 + 1:01.708
9 Ocon Alpine 58 + 1:04.026
10 Leclerc Ferrari 58 + 1:06.057
11 Vettel Aston Martin 58 + 1:07.527
12 Ricciardo McLaren 57 + 1 Lap
13 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 1 Lap
14 Schumacher Haas 57 + 1 Lap
15 Perez Red Bull 55 + 3 Laps
16 Latifi Williams 50 Accident
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 33 Retired
18 Russell Williams 26 Loss of Power
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 25 Brakes

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:26.13 (Lap 39)

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by ToeKnee, 29 minutes ago

"FIA choked from lap 1. Mercedes after years of being the "best" at decision making, totally choked. Left Hamilton on his own, he almost pulled it off. Why he has 7 championships. Lapped cars should have been let through via the rules. Should have been a one on one. So at least it finished as it should, no matter how screwed up it was to get to that result. Mercedes should have pitted, they had several opportunities. Leaving a guy with very used tires out is crazy, crazier he almost pulled it off. "

