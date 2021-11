Verstappen summoned by stewards

Max Verstappen has been summoned by the Interlagos stewards for an alleged breach of the Sporting Regulations.

An intriguing Brazilian Grand Prix weekend took a further twist when Max Verstappen was summoned by the Interlagos stewards at 22:20 (local time) for an alleged breach of Article 2.5.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code.

In particular, the rules states: "Inside the parc ferme, only the officials assigned may enter.

"No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations."

The Dutchman is to meet with the stewards at 09:30 (local time) on Saturday.

It is understood that Verstappen has been summoned after allegedly being seen to touch the rear wing on Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, which was subsequently called for investigation by the stewards over an issue relating to the DRS system on the world champion's car.

Indeed, footage on social media of the moments after qualifying, Verstappen walked to the back of his car and touched his own rear wing before walking over to touch the rear wing on Hamilton’s car as the Briton climbed out of it.

Meanwhile, claims that Red Bull initiated the investigation into the Mercedes have been denied by Red Bull.

As for Hamilton, at 21:54 (local time) the stewards announced ordered the Technical Delegate to supervise the removal of the rear wing, and to impound it under seal.

Further, "the Technical Delegate is to supervise the transition of Car 44 into overnight conditions, permitting only those actions needed to store the car".

Check out our Friday gallery from Interlagos, here.