Mercedes summoned by Brazil stewards

Mercedes have been summoned by the stewards at Interlagos for an alleged infringement of the technical regulations.

According to the FIA delegate's report:

The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations.

The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled, but the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled.

It's understood the investigation followed a complaint from Red Bull over the legality of the W12's rear wing.

"I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration," said the FIA's technical delegate, Jo Bauer.

Already facing a 5-place grid penalty for Sunday's race, if there is found to have been a technical breach Hamilton could face exclusion from the qualifying results thereby facing demotion to the back of the grid for Saturday's Sprint.

More to follow