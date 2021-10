How To Improve Your Truck Driver's Security And Safety On The Road

The trucking industry is vital in maintaining and enhancing the economy of the United States.

Nearly all of the goods, services, and products that people consume or use are transported by trucks in one form or another. Because of the essential role that truck drivers play in transporting various items from point A to point B, road safety is an integral concern that needs to be addressed. To ensure that products, materials, trucks, and drivers reach their destinations safely, read on to know of some ways to improve the security and safety of truck drivers on the road.

Install Safety-Enhancing Devices

For truck drivers and fleet owners, defensive driving is no longer enough to keep trucks and the ones behind the wheels safe. No matter strictly truck drivers adhere to traffic laws, their safety will not be always guaranteed if there are also bad drivers that ply the streets and highways. Installing dashboard cams with GPS is an excellent option that can boost their safety and security. There are various dashcam models and features that help truck drivers make better and more timely decisions on the road, such as lane change tracking and assessment, vehicle distance monitoring, and collision hazard alerts to name a few. These smart dashcam features give truck drivers better awareness and assessment of the situation on the road. Also, dashcams with GPS capability allow for more efficient fleet tracking (which will be discussed further later) and better road event documentation. Sensors and safety systems are also excellent modifications that can enhance truck safety and extend the road awareness of drivers, especially since truck transportation often involves lengthy travel hours.

Integrate Fleet-Tracking Features Into the Vehicles

Another vital utilization of the GPS feature is it allows fleet owners and managers to track the whereabouts and locations of their trucks and company vehicles in real-time. This is particularly useful in keeping tabs on the routes taken by drivers and generating reports on the average travel time taken from one point to another. Getting confirmation from the receiving destination of the arrival of materials or products is no longer enough. What happens between the departure and arrival of the trucks also needs to be documented, and GPS can help owners, managers, and truck drivers do that. Detours, delays, stopovers, and vehicle malfunctions and emergencies can impede or distort the travel time of trucks and alert the concerned persons.

Implement Driving Safety Rules at All Times

The most confident and safety-oriented driver will need a few reminders to keep their roadworthy driving consistent. Owners or managers have the responsibility to keep reminding their drivers at all times. Company-wide memos, regular meetings, or recorded reminders are some effective ways of delivering driving safety messages and reinforcing company rules. Complacency is a threat to many workplaces and can be dangerous in occupations that involve accuracy and alertness, such as truck driving. Reminders help curb or eliminate complacency and renew the commitment of workers to the goals of the company.

Another vital aspect of consistent driving safety rule implementation is to avoid compliance issues with regulatory bodies. It is especially true when it comes to the number of driving hours that drivers take. Driving fatigue is a significant safety concern among truck drivers, and the most common cause is driving for more than 11 or 14 hours daily. Thus, going back to the features of the GPS, the real-time tracking of this feature allows drivers to log mandatory breaks and sleeping hours and alerts managers and supervisors on drivers exceeding the 11 or 14-hour driving limit. Strict implementation and adherence to these rules mean fewer fatigue-related accidents and liabilities for the company.

Maintain Regular Vehicle Inspections

As important as maintaining driver safety is maintaining excellent vehicle condition. A vehicle that accordingly responds to the driver's inputs is essential in navigating different kinds of roads. Speeding up, slowing down, turning, and stopping the truck without delays or hitches are vital in keeping drivers and their cargos safe. Thus, regular inspections and maintenance procedures must be done for trucks before they travel. Drivers can help with the inspections by regularly checking the tire inflation, brakes, lights, and other frequently used vehicle features. All issues or damages need to be fixed before the driver and the truck head out.

There are various ways that drivers and their supervisors or managers can improve safety and security on the road. While defensive driving and alertness may be a given when talking about driving, handling a large vehicle such as a truck takes considerable skill and concentration. Thus, embracing technological enhancements and adhering to government laws are additional steps to incorporate and enhance the safety of truck drivers. With some of the tips shared here, hopefully, more trucks and cargos reach their destinations safely.