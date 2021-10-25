Application, Advantages, and Significance of LED Shoebox Lights

LED shoebox lights have an angular mechanism that allows covering larger areas.

LED shoebox lights are becoming pretty famous lately due to their vast outdoor applications. These LED lights are now being offered in different shapes and colors. In the market, you can also find waterproof LED shoebox Lights. So, these lights are also being used in severe weather conditions. In short, these lights have made outdoor lightings a pretty easy task.

In maximum applications, LED shoebox lights are used to light up larger areas, objects, or locations. So, these lights are often mounted on poles for such purposes. Shoebox LED lights are energy-efficient devices, and they vary from 50 to 400 Watts with 62,000 lumens. These lights are also available in the form of led flush mount ceiling light.

What are the advantages of using LED shoebox lights?

LED shoebox lights are found to be very efficient and energy-saving as compared to traditional HID lamps. These lights are 80% more efficient than the HID lamps and save energy efficiently. Shoebox lights are easily adjustable and are used for illuminating large areas. The long run is another fantastic feature of these lights. These shoebox LED lights have the capability to illuminate for more than 155,000 hours.

1. Lighting Large Areas

One of the significant advantages of using shoebox LED lights is their ability to light up large areas such as parking lots, stadiums, parks, airports and sports arenas, etc. The lighting of such places is very crucial for the security and safety of people. The aesthetic feel of places like parks and gardens is greatly enhanced by using these shoebox LED lights.

2. Prevention of the Accidents

LED shoebox lights have proven to be excellent in considerably reducing the road and street accidents. Without these lights, drivers find it challenging to spot obstacles, and the chances of accidents are high. According to a recent report by National Safety and Security Council, thousands of accidents occur at parking areas, and poor lighting is the cause of many of them.

3. Lowering the Crime Rate

Dark places without proper lighting systems may prove dangerous for customers, employees, and visitors. Therefore, excellent lighting is required for the complete safety and security of people working at such sites. High-quality LED shoebox lights can quickly and efficiently light up such places. Installing these lights at the business places, the customers will feel that you care about their well-being and safety.

Uses of LED shoebox lights

LED shoebox lights are now being used at many places such as:

• Airport and local transport terminals

• Parking lots and stations

• Garages and guest houses

• Important buildings and offices

• Sports arenas and stadiums

• Parks and gardens

• Hotels and restaurants

• Hospitals and safety stations

• Pavements and roads

• Interchanges and rest areas, etc.

Significance of shoebox LED lights

There are a lot of factors that make shoebox LED lights important in the lighting industry. This includes:

Easy installation and slip fitting

These lights can be easily installed at the poles of HID lamps. It is easy to mount them at higher places due to their small size. These LED shoebox lights can be installed at the tops of poles, making them easy to tilt.