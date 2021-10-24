United States GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo: "Both runs in Q3 were really close with Carlos [Sainz]. I was happy to have the clean side of the grid but then I remembered Bottas has his penalty. I was most happy in Q1 with the car, and then it got a little more difficult through the session. I don't think the track improved that much as the session went on. So, I felt like I was fighting it a little more. The last lap was okay, considering it was hard to do a perfect lap with the conditions, so it was clean enough - I don't think there were two or three tenths in it. Obviously with small margins you could always say Sainz was achievable, but beyond that, I don't think Charles [Leclerc] was within reach. There's obviously the battle that we've got with Ferrari, so they got us today, but with Sainz starting on the Soft, hopefully we can come back tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "I'm not too satisfied with the result today, for two reasons: one, I think I could've done a better lap, and two, we're behind both Ferraris. So, it's not what we wanted today - but we'll try to make up for it tomorrow. We're starting on the Medium tyre and one of the Ferraris is on the Softs, so maybe we can take advantage of that and finish ahead of them. We'll work on our strategy overnight and make sure we're ready for any opportunities tomorrow."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "P7 and P8 for us today is a solid result from qualifying - just not quite enough to get ahead of the two Ferraris. Tomorrow's race is going to be interesting: ambient conditions will be hot, tyre management and strategy will be key. We'll work hard overnight with a view to making up some positions and giving our fans in this brilliant crowd something to cheer."