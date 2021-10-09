Turkish GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A tough day with tricky conditions. We were just lacking pace today, so it was very tough to achieve a lot more than what we did. There was a slim possibility we could've got P7 but even [Sergio] Pérez was quite a bit quicker than us. Not the result we wanted, but I think it was the best result we could really achieve, so we'll try again tomorrow and see if we can do better."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Obviously not where we want to be. The track was steadily drying and everyone just kept improving a chunk on that last lap. We didn't make as big a step on that second set of Softs, and we've found it tricky with the Soft most of the weekend so it's just unfortunate to be so far down the grid. We'll find a way to come back tomorrow and try to understand the Soft tyre a bit better. It was probably also a bit of timing, we got quite a few yellow flags in Turn One which put us out of sync early. But I've already moved on from it, so now we'll put our head down for the race tomorrow."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "A challenging qualifying session for us today with a disappointing outcome, despite working hard overnight to unlock more performance from the car. We haven't made a large step forward on performance and that meant we struggled for pace today - especially on the Soft tyres. That resulted in an early end to Daniel's session, qualifying P16, and Lando, after getting through to Q3 on the Medium tyre, qualified P8 and will start P7. Tomorrow is another day, we're expecting dry conditions and will work hard again this evening to see if we can unlock a little more performance in race trim, with the aim of moving both cars forwards."